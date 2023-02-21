All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|49
|35
|13
|1
|0
|71
|191
|144
|Maine
|47
|29
|15
|2
|1
|61
|177
|133
|Reading
|48
|28
|17
|3
|0
|59
|164
|135
|Worcester
|50
|25
|22
|3
|0
|53
|169
|174
|Adirondack
|48
|18
|23
|6
|1
|43
|154
|172
|Trois-Rivieres
|49
|19
|28
|2
|0
|40
|144
|185
|Norfolk
|50
|12
|35
|1
|2
|27
|135
|222
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|50
|33
|15
|2
|0
|68
|168
|141
|Florida
|47
|27
|13
|4
|3
|61
|156
|135
|South Carolina
|47
|27
|15
|4
|1
|59
|160
|136
|Greenville
|47
|26
|14
|7
|0
|59
|154
|145
|Orlando
|50
|25
|18
|6
|1
|57
|156
|167
|Atlanta
|48
|22
|20
|5
|1
|50
|147
|156
|Savannah
|45
|14
|22
|8
|1
|37
|127
|163
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|49
|29
|12
|5
|3
|66
|173
|150
|Toledo
|51
|30
|15
|4
|2
|66
|182
|133
|Indy
|50
|31
|17
|2
|0
|64
|185
|146
|Fort Wayne
|47
|25
|16
|4
|2
|56
|185
|179
|Wheeling
|49
|21
|23
|5
|0
|47
|147
|159
|Kalamazoo
|49
|20
|25
|4
|0
|44
|120
|154
|Iowa
|48
|12
|25
|10
|1
|35
|123
|178
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|49
|38
|8
|2
|1
|79
|202
|107
|Wichita
|50
|26
|20
|4
|0
|56
|165
|151
|Kansas City
|47
|22
|19
|6
|0
|50
|151
|157
|Allen
|49
|24
|24
|1
|0
|49
|169
|180
|Utah
|49
|22
|24
|3
|0
|47
|139
|176
|Rapid City
|49
|22
|26
|1
|0
|45
|157
|185
|Tulsa
|47
|17
|22
|7
|1
|42
|140
|177
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Reading 2
Orlando 6, Utah 5
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Maine at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Worcester at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Maine at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
