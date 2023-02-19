All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 48 34 13 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 48 34 13 1 0 69 187 142 Maine 46 29 14 2 1 61 175 128 Reading 47 28 16 3 0 59 162 131 Worcester 49 25 21 3 0 53 166 167 Adirondack 47 18 22 6 1 43 152 168 Trois-Rivieres 48 18 28 2 0 38 140 183 Norfolk 49 11 35 1 2 25 128 219

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 49 32 15 2 0 66 165 141 Florida 47 27 13 4 3 61 156 135 South Carolina 46 27 14 4 1 59 160 133 Greenville 46 25 14 7 0 57 150 142 Orlando 48 24 17 6 1 55 149 158 Atlanta 47 21 20 5 1 48 142 154 Savannah 44 14 22 7 1 36 124 159

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 49 29 12 5 3 66 173 150 Toledo 51 30 15 4 2 66 182 133 Indy 50 31 17 2 0 64 185 146 Fort Wayne 46 24 16 4 2 54 179 174 Wheeling 48 20 23 5 0 45 142 155 Kalamazoo 48 20 25 3 0 43 115 148 Iowa 47 12 25 9 1 34 119 173

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 49 38 8 2 1 79 202 107 Wichita 50 26 20 4 0 56 165 151 Kansas City 47 22 19 6 0 50 151 157 Allen 49 24 24 1 0 49 169 180 Rapid City 49 22 26 1 0 45 157 185 Utah 47 21 24 2 0 44 130 169 Tulsa 47 17 22 7 1 42 140 177

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 6, Adirondack 5

Reading 5, Newfoundland 2

Maine 6, Atlanta 2

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2

Kalamazoo 3, Indy 2

Savannah 4, Greenville 2

Cincinnati 7, Fort Wayne 5

Allen 4, Florida 3

Idaho 2, Kansas City 1

Iowa 4, Wheeling 3

Tulsa 5, Wichita 2

Toledo 3, Rapid City 0

Worcester at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Maine, 3 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 1 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Maine at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

