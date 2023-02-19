All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|48
|34
|13
|1
|0
|69
|187
|142
|Maine
|46
|29
|14
|2
|1
|61
|175
|128
|Reading
|47
|28
|16
|3
|0
|59
|162
|131
|Worcester
|49
|25
|21
|3
|0
|53
|166
|167
|Adirondack
|47
|18
|22
|6
|1
|43
|152
|168
|Trois-Rivieres
|48
|18
|28
|2
|0
|38
|140
|183
|Norfolk
|49
|11
|35
|1
|2
|25
|128
|219
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|49
|32
|15
|2
|0
|66
|165
|141
|Florida
|47
|27
|13
|4
|3
|61
|156
|135
|South Carolina
|46
|27
|14
|4
|1
|59
|160
|133
|Greenville
|46
|25
|14
|7
|0
|57
|150
|142
|Orlando
|48
|24
|17
|6
|1
|55
|149
|158
|Atlanta
|47
|21
|20
|5
|1
|48
|142
|154
|Savannah
|44
|14
|22
|7
|1
|36
|124
|159
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|49
|29
|12
|5
|3
|66
|173
|150
|Toledo
|51
|30
|15
|4
|2
|66
|182
|133
|Indy
|50
|31
|17
|2
|0
|64
|185
|146
|Fort Wayne
|46
|24
|16
|4
|2
|54
|179
|174
|Wheeling
|48
|20
|23
|5
|0
|45
|142
|155
|Kalamazoo
|48
|20
|25
|3
|0
|43
|115
|148
|Iowa
|47
|12
|25
|9
|1
|34
|119
|173
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|49
|38
|8
|2
|1
|79
|202
|107
|Wichita
|50
|26
|20
|4
|0
|56
|165
|151
|Kansas City
|47
|22
|19
|6
|0
|50
|151
|157
|Allen
|49
|24
|24
|1
|0
|49
|169
|180
|Rapid City
|49
|22
|26
|1
|0
|45
|157
|185
|Utah
|47
|21
|24
|2
|0
|44
|130
|169
|Tulsa
|47
|17
|22
|7
|1
|42
|140
|177
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 6, Adirondack 5
Reading 5, Newfoundland 2
Maine 6, Atlanta 2
Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2
Kalamazoo 3, Indy 2
Savannah 4, Greenville 2
Cincinnati 7, Fort Wayne 5
Allen 4, Florida 3
Idaho 2, Kansas City 1
Iowa 4, Wheeling 3
Tulsa 5, Wichita 2
Toledo 3, Rapid City 0
Worcester at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Maine, 3 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Newfoundland at Reading, 1 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Maine at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
