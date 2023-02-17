All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 47 34 12 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 47 34 12 1 0 69 185 137 Maine 44 27 14 2 1 57 164 126 Reading 46 27 16 3 0 57 157 129 Worcester 48 24 21 3 0 51 161 164 Adirondack 45 17 22 5 1 40 143 160 Trois-Rivieres 46 17 27 2 0 36 134 173 Norfolk 48 11 34 1 2 25 125 214

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 47 30 15 2 0 62 157 138 Florida 45 27 11 4 3 61 151 126 South Carolina 44 27 12 4 1 59 156 126 Greenville 44 25 12 7 0 57 147 133 Orlando 47 23 17 6 1 53 145 156 Atlanta 45 21 18 5 1 48 138 144 Savannah 42 13 21 7 1 34 117 151

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 48 31 15 2 0 64 181 140 Cincinnati 47 28 12 5 2 63 162 140 Toledo 49 28 15 4 2 62 173 133 Fort Wayne 44 23 15 4 2 52 169 163 Wheeling 46 20 21 5 0 45 138 146 Kalamazoo 46 18 25 3 0 39 109 144 Iowa 45 10 25 9 1 30 110 169

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 47 36 8 2 1 75 197 104 Wichita 49 26 19 4 0 56 163 146 Kansas City 45 22 18 5 0 49 148 152 Allen 47 22 24 1 0 45 160 175 Rapid City 47 22 24 1 0 45 157 176 Utah 46 20 24 2 0 42 124 166 Tulsa 46 16 22 7 1 40 135 175

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Utah at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Florida at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Maine, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Maine, 3 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 1 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.