All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|47
|34
|12
|1
|0
|69
|185
|137
|Reading
|45
|27
|15
|3
|0
|57
|155
|125
|Maine
|43
|27
|14
|1
|1
|56
|160
|121
|Worcester
|48
|24
|21
|3
|0
|51
|161
|164
|Adirondack
|44
|16
|22
|5
|1
|38
|138
|156
|Trois-Rivieres
|46
|17
|27
|2
|0
|36
|134
|173
|Norfolk
|47
|10
|34
|1
|2
|23
|121
|212
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|46
|29
|15
|2
|0
|60
|154
|136
|South Carolina
|44
|27
|12
|4
|1
|59
|156
|126
|Florida
|44
|26
|11
|4
|3
|59
|143
|121
|Greenville
|43
|25
|11
|7
|0
|57
|144
|129
|Orlando
|46
|23
|17
|5
|1
|52
|143
|153
|Atlanta
|45
|21
|18
|5
|1
|48
|138
|144
|Savannah
|42
|13
|21
|7
|1
|34
|117
|151
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|48
|31
|15
|2
|0
|64
|181
|140
|Cincinnati
|46
|27
|12
|5
|2
|61
|160
|139
|Toledo
|48
|27
|15
|4
|2
|60
|168
|132
|Fort Wayne
|44
|23
|15
|4
|2
|52
|169
|163
|Wheeling
|46
|20
|21
|5
|0
|45
|138
|146
|Kalamazoo
|45
|18
|24
|3
|0
|39
|108
|142
|Iowa
|45
|10
|25
|9
|1
|30
|110
|169
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|46
|36
|8
|1
|1
|74
|192
|98
|Wichita
|48
|25
|19
|4
|0
|54
|157
|141
|Kansas City
|45
|22
|18
|5
|0
|49
|148
|152
|Allen
|46
|22
|23
|1
|0
|45
|155
|167
|Rapid City
|46
|22
|23
|1
|0
|45
|156
|171
|Utah
|45
|19
|24
|2
|0
|40
|120
|163
|Tulsa
|46
|16
|22
|7
|1
|40
|135
|175
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3
Tulsa 5, Wichita 4
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo at Rapid City, 12:35 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Florida at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Utah at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Florida at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Maine, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Worcester at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
