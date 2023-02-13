All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|47
|34
|12
|1
|0
|69
|185
|137
|Reading
|45
|27
|15
|3
|0
|57
|155
|125
|Maine
|43
|27
|14
|1
|1
|56
|160
|121
|Worcester
|48
|24
|21
|3
|0
|51
|161
|164
|Adirondack
|44
|16
|22
|5
|1
|38
|138
|156
|Trois-Rivieres
|46
|17
|27
|2
|0
|36
|134
|173
|Norfolk
|47
|10
|34
|1
|2
|23
|121
|212
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|46
|29
|15
|2
|0
|60
|154
|136
|Florida
|44
|26
|11
|4
|3
|59
|143
|121
|South Carolina
|43
|26
|12
|4
|1
|57
|151
|123
|Greenville
|43
|25
|11
|7
|0
|57
|144
|129
|Orlando
|46
|23
|17
|5
|1
|52
|143
|153
|Atlanta
|44
|21
|17
|5
|1
|48
|135
|139
|Savannah
|42
|13
|21
|7
|1
|34
|117
|151
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|48
|31
|15
|2
|0
|64
|181
|140
|Cincinnati
|46
|27
|12
|5
|2
|61
|160
|139
|Toledo
|48
|27
|15
|4
|2
|60
|168
|132
|Fort Wayne
|44
|23
|15
|4
|2
|52
|169
|163
|Wheeling
|46
|20
|21
|5
|0
|45
|138
|146
|Kalamazoo
|45
|18
|24
|3
|0
|39
|108
|142
|Iowa
|45
|10
|25
|9
|1
|30
|110
|169
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|46
|36
|8
|1
|1
|74
|192
|98
|Wichita
|47
|25
|18
|4
|0
|54
|153
|136
|Kansas City
|45
|22
|18
|5
|0
|49
|148
|152
|Allen
|46
|22
|23
|1
|0
|45
|155
|167
|Rapid City
|46
|22
|23
|1
|0
|45
|156
|171
|Utah
|45
|19
|24
|2
|0
|40
|120
|163
|Tulsa
|45
|15
|22
|7
|1
|38
|130
|171
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 5
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo at Rapid City, 12:35 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Florida at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
