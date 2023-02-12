All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 47 34 12 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 47 34 12 1 0 69 185 137 Reading 45 27 15 3 0 57 155 125 Maine 43 27 14 1 1 56 160 121 Worcester 48 24 21 3 0 51 161 164 Adirondack 44 16 22 5 1 38 138 156 Trois-Rivieres 46 17 27 2 0 36 134 173 Norfolk 47 10 34 1 2 23 121 212

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 46 29 15 2 0 60 154 136 Florida 44 26 11 4 3 59 143 121 South Carolina 43 26 12 4 1 57 151 123 Greenville 43 25 11 7 0 57 144 129 Orlando 46 23 17 5 1 52 143 153 Atlanta 43 21 16 5 1 48 130 133 Savannah 42 13 21 7 1 34 117 151

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 48 31 15 2 0 64 181 140 Toledo 48 27 15 4 2 60 168 132 Cincinnati 45 26 12 5 2 59 154 134 Fort Wayne 44 23 15 4 2 52 169 163 Wheeling 46 20 21 5 0 45 138 146 Kalamazoo 45 18 24 3 0 39 108 142 Iowa 45 10 25 9 1 30 110 169

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 46 36 8 1 1 74 192 98 Wichita 47 25 18 4 0 54 153 136 Kansas City 45 22 18 5 0 49 148 152 Allen 46 22 23 1 0 45 155 167 Rapid City 46 22 23 1 0 45 156 171 Utah 45 19 24 2 0 40 120 163 Tulsa 45 15 22 7 1 38 130 171

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 2

Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 3

Greenville 4, Jacksonville 3

Indy 5, Kalamazoo 0

Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 0

Orlando 3, Florida 2

South Carolina 5, Savannah 4

Reading 4, Worcester 2

Wheeling 10, Norfolk 2

Toledo 6, Iowa 0

Fort Wayne 6, Allen 1

Kansas City 3, Wichita 0

Rapid City 4, Utah 3

Idaho 5, Tulsa 3

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Rapid City, 12:35 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Florida at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

