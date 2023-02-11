All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|46
|33
|12
|1
|0
|67
|180
|135
|Reading
|44
|26
|15
|3
|0
|55
|151
|123
|Maine
|42
|26
|14
|1
|1
|54
|156
|121
|Worcester
|47
|24
|20
|3
|0
|51
|159
|160
|Adirondack
|43
|16
|21
|5
|1
|38
|136
|151
|Trois-Rivieres
|45
|17
|26
|2
|0
|36
|134
|169
|Norfolk
|46
|10
|33
|1
|2
|23
|119
|202
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|45
|29
|15
|1
|0
|59
|151
|132
|Florida
|43
|26
|11
|4
|2
|58
|141
|118
|South Carolina
|42
|25
|12
|4
|1
|55
|146
|119
|Greenville
|42
|24
|11
|7
|0
|55
|140
|126
|Orlando
|45
|22
|17
|5
|1
|50
|140
|151
|Atlanta
|42
|21
|15
|5
|1
|48
|127
|128
|Savannah
|41
|13
|21
|6
|1
|33
|113
|146
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|47
|30
|15
|2
|0
|62
|176
|140
|Toledo
|47
|26
|15
|4
|2
|58
|162
|132
|Cincinnati
|44
|25
|12
|5
|2
|57
|149
|131
|Fort Wayne
|43
|22
|15
|4
|2
|50
|163
|162
|Wheeling
|45
|19
|21
|5
|0
|43
|128
|144
|Kalamazoo
|44
|18
|23
|3
|0
|39
|108
|137
|Iowa
|44
|10
|24
|9
|1
|30
|110
|163
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|45
|35
|8
|1
|1
|72
|187
|95
|Wichita
|46
|25
|17
|4
|0
|54
|153
|133
|Kansas City
|44
|21
|18
|5
|0
|47
|145
|152
|Allen
|45
|22
|22
|1
|0
|45
|154
|161
|Rapid City
|45
|21
|23
|1
|0
|43
|152
|168
|Utah
|44
|19
|24
|1
|0
|39
|117
|159
|Tulsa
|44
|15
|21
|7
|1
|38
|127
|166
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 4
Iowa 4, Indy 2
Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1
Greenville 7, South Carolina 5
Worcester 4, Reading 3
Norfolk 4, Wheeling 3
Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 2
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2
Cincinnati 6, Savannah 1
Orlando 3, Florida 2
Fort Wayne 8, Allen 6
Kansas City 4, Wichita 3
Rapid City 7, Utah 1
Idaho 6, Tulsa 1
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
