All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 46 33 12 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 46 33 12 1 0 67 180 135 Reading 44 26 15 3 0 55 151 123 Maine 42 26 14 1 1 54 156 121 Worcester 47 24 20 3 0 51 159 160 Adirondack 43 16 21 5 1 38 136 151 Trois-Rivieres 45 17 26 2 0 36 134 169 Norfolk 46 10 33 1 2 23 119 202

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 45 29 15 1 0 59 151 132 Florida 43 26 11 4 2 58 141 118 South Carolina 42 25 12 4 1 55 146 119 Greenville 42 24 11 7 0 55 140 126 Orlando 45 22 17 5 1 50 140 151 Atlanta 42 21 15 5 1 48 127 128 Savannah 41 13 21 6 1 33 113 146

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 47 30 15 2 0 62 176 140 Toledo 47 26 15 4 2 58 162 132 Cincinnati 44 25 12 5 2 57 149 131 Fort Wayne 43 22 15 4 2 50 163 162 Wheeling 45 19 21 5 0 43 128 144 Kalamazoo 44 18 23 3 0 39 108 137 Iowa 44 10 24 9 1 30 110 163

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 45 35 8 1 1 72 187 95 Wichita 46 25 17 4 0 54 153 133 Kansas City 44 21 18 5 0 47 145 152 Allen 45 22 22 1 0 45 154 161 Rapid City 45 21 23 1 0 43 152 168 Utah 44 19 24 1 0 39 117 159 Tulsa 44 15 21 7 1 38 127 166

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 4

Iowa 4, Indy 2

Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1

Greenville 7, South Carolina 5

Worcester 4, Reading 3

Norfolk 4, Wheeling 3

Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 2

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2

Cincinnati 6, Savannah 1

Orlando 3, Florida 2

Fort Wayne 8, Allen 6

Kansas City 4, Wichita 3

Rapid City 7, Utah 1

Idaho 6, Tulsa 1

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

