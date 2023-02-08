All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|44
|32
|11
|1
|0
|65
|173
|127
|Reading
|42
|26
|14
|2
|0
|54
|145
|115
|Maine
|41
|25
|14
|1
|1
|52
|152
|119
|Worcester
|46
|23
|20
|3
|0
|49
|155
|157
|Adirondack
|41
|15
|20
|5
|1
|36
|128
|144
|Trois-Rivieres
|44
|17
|25
|2
|0
|36
|132
|165
|Norfolk
|44
|8
|33
|1
|2
|19
|111
|196
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|43
|28
|14
|1
|0
|57
|148
|129
|Florida
|41
|25
|10
|4
|2
|56
|137
|114
|South Carolina
|40
|25
|10
|4
|1
|55
|141
|107
|Greenville
|40
|22
|11
|7
|0
|51
|129
|118
|Orlando
|44
|21
|17
|5
|1
|48
|137
|149
|Atlanta
|40
|21
|14
|4
|1
|47
|123
|122
|Savannah
|39
|12
|20
|6
|1
|31
|107
|140
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|45
|29
|14
|2
|0
|60
|170
|135
|Cincinnati
|43
|24
|12
|5
|2
|55
|143
|130
|Toledo
|45
|24
|15
|4
|2
|54
|154
|127
|Fort Wayne
|41
|21
|14
|4
|2
|48
|152
|149
|Wheeling
|43
|19
|20
|4
|0
|42
|122
|136
|Kalamazoo
|43
|18
|22
|3
|0
|39
|106
|133
|Iowa
|42
|9
|23
|9
|1
|28
|105
|157
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|43
|33
|8
|1
|1
|68
|176
|94
|Wichita
|45
|25
|17
|3
|0
|53
|150
|129
|Kansas City
|43
|20
|18
|5
|0
|45
|141
|149
|Allen
|43
|21
|21
|1
|0
|43
|141
|150
|Rapid City
|44
|20
|23
|1
|0
|41
|145
|167
|Utah
|43
|19
|23
|1
|0
|39
|116
|152
|Tulsa
|42
|15
|19
|7
|1
|38
|126
|155
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Worcester 4, Reading 3
Kansas City 5, Wichita 1
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.