All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 44 32 11 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 44 32 11 1 0 65 173 127 Reading 42 26 14 2 0 54 145 115 Maine 41 25 14 1 1 52 152 119 Worcester 46 23 20 3 0 49 155 157 Adirondack 41 15 20 5 1 36 128 144 Trois-Rivieres 44 17 25 2 0 36 132 165 Norfolk 44 8 33 1 2 19 111 196

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 43 28 14 1 0 57 148 129 Florida 41 25 10 4 2 56 137 114 South Carolina 40 25 10 4 1 55 141 107 Greenville 40 22 11 7 0 51 129 118 Orlando 44 21 17 5 1 48 137 149 Atlanta 40 21 14 4 1 47 123 122 Savannah 39 12 20 6 1 31 107 140

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 45 29 14 2 0 60 170 135 Cincinnati 43 24 12 5 2 55 143 130 Toledo 45 24 15 4 2 54 154 127 Fort Wayne 41 21 14 4 2 48 152 149 Wheeling 43 19 20 4 0 42 122 136 Kalamazoo 43 18 22 3 0 39 106 133 Iowa 42 9 23 9 1 28 105 157

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 43 33 8 1 1 68 176 94 Wichita 45 25 17 3 0 53 150 129 Kansas City 43 20 18 5 0 45 141 149 Allen 43 21 21 1 0 43 141 150 Rapid City 44 20 23 1 0 41 145 167 Utah 43 19 23 1 0 39 116 152 Tulsa 42 15 19 7 1 38 126 155

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 4, Reading 3

Kansas City 5, Wichita 1

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.