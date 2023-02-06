Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 6, 2023, 10:08 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 44 32 11 1 0 65 173 127
Reading 41 26 13 2 0 54 142 111
Maine 41 25 14 1 1 52 152 119
Worcester 45 22 20 3 0 47 151 154
Adirondack 41 15 20 5 1 36 128 144
Trois-Rivieres 44 17 25 2 0 36 132 165
Norfolk 44 8 33 1 2 19 111 196

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 43 28 14 1 0 57 148 129
Florida 41 25 10 4 2 56 137 114
South Carolina 40 25 10 4 1 55 141 107
Greenville 40 22 11 7 0 51 129 118
Orlando 44 21 17 5 1 48 137 149
Atlanta 40 21 14 4 1 47 123 122
Savannah 39 12 20 6 1 31 107 140

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 45 29 14 2 0 60 170 135
Cincinnati 43 24 12 5 2 55 143 130
Toledo 45 24 15 4 2 54 154 127
Fort Wayne 41 21 14 4 2 48 152 149
Wheeling 43 19 20 4 0 42 122 136
Kalamazoo 43 18 22 3 0 39 106 133
Iowa 42 9 23 9 1 28 105 157

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 43 33 8 1 1 68 176 94
Wichita 44 25 16 3 0 53 149 124
Kansas City 42 19 18 5 0 43 136 148
Allen 43 21 21 1 0 43 141 150
Rapid City 44 20 23 1 0 41 145 167
Utah 43 19 23 1 0 39 116 152
Tulsa 42 15 19 7 1 38 126 155

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 3

Kalamazoo 5, Cincinnati 2

Savannah 5, Atlanta 4

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 2

South Carolina 4, Worcester 2

Wichita 6, Rapid City 3

Kansas City 6, Indy 3

Fort Wayne 5, Iowa 2

Tulsa 6, Idaho 3

Toledo 4, Wheeling 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

