All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|44
|32
|11
|1
|0
|65
|173
|127
|Reading
|41
|26
|13
|2
|0
|54
|142
|111
|Maine
|41
|25
|14
|1
|1
|52
|152
|119
|Worcester
|45
|22
|20
|3
|0
|47
|151
|154
|Adirondack
|41
|15
|20
|5
|1
|36
|128
|144
|Trois-Rivieres
|44
|17
|25
|2
|0
|36
|132
|165
|Norfolk
|44
|8
|33
|1
|2
|19
|111
|196
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|43
|28
|14
|1
|0
|57
|148
|129
|Florida
|41
|25
|10
|4
|2
|56
|137
|114
|South Carolina
|40
|25
|10
|4
|1
|55
|141
|107
|Greenville
|40
|22
|11
|7
|0
|51
|129
|118
|Orlando
|44
|21
|17
|5
|1
|48
|137
|149
|Atlanta
|40
|21
|14
|4
|1
|47
|123
|122
|Savannah
|39
|12
|20
|6
|1
|31
|107
|140
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|45
|29
|14
|2
|0
|60
|170
|135
|Cincinnati
|43
|24
|12
|5
|2
|55
|143
|130
|Toledo
|45
|24
|15
|4
|2
|54
|154
|127
|Fort Wayne
|41
|21
|14
|4
|2
|48
|152
|149
|Wheeling
|43
|19
|20
|4
|0
|42
|122
|136
|Kalamazoo
|43
|18
|22
|3
|0
|39
|106
|133
|Iowa
|42
|9
|23
|9
|1
|28
|105
|157
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|43
|33
|8
|1
|1
|68
|176
|94
|Wichita
|44
|25
|16
|3
|0
|53
|149
|124
|Kansas City
|42
|19
|18
|5
|0
|43
|136
|148
|Allen
|43
|21
|21
|1
|0
|43
|141
|150
|Rapid City
|44
|20
|23
|1
|0
|41
|145
|167
|Utah
|43
|19
|23
|1
|0
|39
|116
|152
|Tulsa
|42
|15
|19
|7
|1
|38
|126
|155
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Newfoundland 5, Maine 3
Kalamazoo 5, Cincinnati 2
Savannah 5, Atlanta 4
Jacksonville 4, Greenville 2
South Carolina 4, Worcester 2
Wichita 6, Rapid City 3
Kansas City 6, Indy 3
Fort Wayne 5, Iowa 2
Tulsa 6, Idaho 3
Toledo 4, Wheeling 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Worcester at Reading, 10:30 a.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
