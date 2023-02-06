All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 44 32 11 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 44 32 11 1 0 65 173 127 Reading 41 26 13 2 0 54 142 111 Maine 41 25 14 1 1 52 152 119 Worcester 45 22 20 3 0 47 151 154 Adirondack 41 15 20 5 1 36 128 144 Trois-Rivieres 44 17 25 2 0 36 132 165 Norfolk 44 8 33 1 2 19 111 196

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 43 28 14 1 0 57 148 129 Florida 41 25 10 4 2 56 137 114 South Carolina 40 25 10 4 1 55 141 107 Greenville 40 22 11 7 0 51 129 118 Orlando 44 21 17 5 1 48 137 149 Atlanta 40 21 14 4 1 47 123 122 Savannah 39 12 20 6 1 31 107 140

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 45 29 14 2 0 60 170 135 Cincinnati 43 24 12 5 2 55 143 130 Toledo 45 24 15 4 2 54 154 127 Fort Wayne 41 21 14 4 2 48 152 149 Wheeling 43 19 20 4 0 42 122 136 Kalamazoo 43 18 22 3 0 39 106 133 Iowa 42 9 23 9 1 28 105 157

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 43 33 8 1 1 68 176 94 Wichita 44 25 16 3 0 53 149 124 Kansas City 42 19 18 5 0 43 136 148 Allen 43 21 21 1 0 43 141 150 Rapid City 44 20 23 1 0 41 145 167 Utah 43 19 23 1 0 39 116 152 Tulsa 42 15 19 7 1 38 126 155

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 3

Kalamazoo 5, Cincinnati 2

Savannah 5, Atlanta 4

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 2

South Carolina 4, Worcester 2

Wichita 6, Rapid City 3

Kansas City 6, Indy 3

Fort Wayne 5, Iowa 2

Tulsa 6, Idaho 3

Toledo 4, Wheeling 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

