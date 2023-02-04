All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 42 31 10 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 42 31 10 1 0 63 166 119 Reading 40 25 13 2 0 52 136 110 Maine 39 24 13 1 1 50 144 112 Worcester 43 22 18 3 0 47 148 147 Adirondack 40 15 19 5 1 36 127 138 Trois-Rivieres 43 16 25 2 0 34 129 163 Norfolk 43 8 32 1 2 19 109 193

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 40 25 10 3 2 55 133 109 Jacksonville 41 27 13 1 0 55 144 125 South Carolina 38 23 10 4 1 51 134 104 Greenville 38 21 10 7 0 49 125 114 Orlando 43 20 17 5 1 46 132 145 Atlanta 38 20 14 3 1 44 112 114 Savannah 37 11 19 6 1 29 99 129

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 43 28 13 2 0 58 161 126 Cincinnati 41 23 11 5 2 53 136 121 Toledo 43 23 15 4 1 51 146 122 Fort Wayne 39 19 14 4 2 44 143 145 Wheeling 41 19 18 4 0 42 120 125 Kalamazoo 41 17 21 3 0 37 99 127 Iowa 40 8 22 9 1 26 96 150

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 41 33 7 1 0 67 170 84 Wichita 42 23 16 3 0 49 137 119 Kansas City 40 18 17 5 0 41 127 139 Allen 42 20 21 1 0 41 133 149 Rapid City 42 20 21 1 0 41 140 155 Utah 42 19 22 1 0 39 115 144 Tulsa 40 13 19 7 1 34 116 149

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Maine 1

Adirondack 5, Reading 2

Jacksonville 3, Florida 1

South Carolina 3, Worcester 2

Trois-Rivieres 7, Norfolk 4

Iowa 2, Wheeling 1

Toledo 5, Kansas City 1

Orlando 7, Savannah 6

Cincinnati 3, Indy 0

Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2

Idaho 4, Tulsa 3

Allen 6, Utah 2

Greenville at Atlanta, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

