All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|42
|31
|10
|1
|0
|63
|166
|119
|Reading
|40
|25
|13
|2
|0
|52
|136
|110
|Maine
|39
|24
|13
|1
|1
|50
|144
|112
|Worcester
|43
|22
|18
|3
|0
|47
|148
|147
|Adirondack
|40
|15
|19
|5
|1
|36
|127
|138
|Trois-Rivieres
|43
|16
|25
|2
|0
|34
|129
|163
|Norfolk
|43
|8
|32
|1
|2
|19
|109
|193
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|40
|25
|10
|3
|2
|55
|133
|109
|Jacksonville
|41
|27
|13
|1
|0
|55
|144
|125
|South Carolina
|38
|23
|10
|4
|1
|51
|134
|104
|Greenville
|38
|21
|10
|7
|0
|49
|125
|114
|Orlando
|43
|20
|17
|5
|1
|46
|132
|145
|Atlanta
|38
|20
|14
|3
|1
|44
|112
|114
|Savannah
|37
|11
|19
|6
|1
|29
|99
|129
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|43
|28
|13
|2
|0
|58
|161
|126
|Cincinnati
|41
|23
|11
|5
|2
|53
|136
|121
|Toledo
|43
|23
|15
|4
|1
|51
|146
|122
|Fort Wayne
|39
|19
|14
|4
|2
|44
|143
|145
|Wheeling
|41
|19
|18
|4
|0
|42
|120
|125
|Kalamazoo
|41
|17
|21
|3
|0
|37
|99
|127
|Iowa
|40
|8
|22
|9
|1
|26
|96
|150
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|41
|33
|7
|1
|0
|67
|170
|84
|Wichita
|42
|23
|16
|3
|0
|49
|137
|119
|Kansas City
|40
|18
|17
|5
|0
|41
|127
|139
|Allen
|42
|20
|21
|1
|0
|41
|133
|149
|Rapid City
|42
|20
|21
|1
|0
|41
|140
|155
|Utah
|42
|19
|22
|1
|0
|39
|115
|144
|Tulsa
|40
|13
|19
|7
|1
|34
|116
|149
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 3, Maine 1
Adirondack 5, Reading 2
Jacksonville 3, Florida 1
South Carolina 3, Worcester 2
Trois-Rivieres 7, Norfolk 4
Iowa 2, Wheeling 1
Toledo 5, Kansas City 1
Orlando 7, Savannah 6
Cincinnati 3, Indy 0
Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2
Idaho 4, Tulsa 3
Allen 6, Utah 2
Greenville at Atlanta, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Indy, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Worcester at Reading, 10:30 a.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.