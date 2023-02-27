Eastern Washington hosts Belo and Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (21-9, 14-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (22-8, 16-1 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (21-9, 14-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (22-8, 16-1 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the Eastern Washington Eagles after Jubrile Belo scored 21 points in Montana State’s 91-78 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Eagles have gone 11-0 in home games. Eastern Washington has an 8-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Bobcats are 14-3 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Belo averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steele Venters is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.9 points. Angelo Allegri is shooting 51.7% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Tyler Patterson is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 5.4 points. Raequan Battle is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 70.2 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

