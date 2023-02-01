Eastern Washington faces Sacramento State following Allegri’s 28-point performance

Eastern Washington Eagles (16-7, 10-0 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-10, 5-4 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (16-7, 10-0 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-10, 5-4 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Angelo Allegri scored 28 points in Eastern Washington’s 75-71 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Hornets have gone 8-1 at home. Sacramento State has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 10-0 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Patterson is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 8.7 points. Zach Chappell is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Steele Venters is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Eagles. Allegri is averaging 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 80.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

