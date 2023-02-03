Live Radio
Eastern Washington beats Sac State for 13th straight win

The Associated Press

February 3, 2023, 12:32 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Angelo Allegri and Ethan Price scored 17 points apiece and Eastern Washington made it 13 straight wins with an 82-63 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

Allegri shot 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the foul line for the Eagles (17-7, 11-0 Big Sky Conference). Price made 7 of 10 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Tyreese Davis recorded 12 points.

Callum McRae led the way for the Hornets (12-11, 5-5) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Zach Chappell had 13 points and Akolda Mawein added 10 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Eastern Washington visits Portland State and Sacramento State hosts Idaho.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

