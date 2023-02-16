Eastern Michigan visits Davis and Kent State

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-20, 3-10 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (21-5, 11-2 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-20, 3-10 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (21-5, 11-2 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after VonCameron Davis scored 21 points in Kent State’s 82-58 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Golden Flashes are 12-0 on their home court. Kent State is seventh in the MAC shooting 33.3% from deep, led by Delrecco Gillespie shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 3-10 against conference opponents. Eastern Michigan is 5-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Emoni Bates is shooting 41.9% and averaging 20.2 points for the Eagles. Tyson Acuff is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

