Eastern Kentucky beats North Alabama in ASUN quarters

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton had 15 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 73-48 win against North Alabama on Tuesday night in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Blanton went 6 of 13 from the field for the third-seeded Colonels (20-12). John Ukomadu scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Isaiah Cozart recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

Daniel Ortiz finished with 22 points and three steals for the sixth-seeded Lions (18-14). Damien Forrest added seven points and two blocks for North Alabama. KJ Johnson also put up five points.

Blanton led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 37-19 at the break. Eastern Kentucky extended its lead to 65-28 during the second half, fueled by a 19-2 scoring run.

EKU will play second-seeded Liberty in Thursday’s semifinals.

