Eastern Illinois plays Morehead State following Ellington’s 20-point performance

Morehead State Eagles (19-10, 12-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-20, 5-11 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (19-10, 12-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-20, 5-11 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois faces the Morehead State Eagles after Nick Ellington scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 81-77 overtime loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Panthers have gone 6-7 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 5-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 12-4 in OVC play. Morehead State is eighth in the OVC scoring 70.6 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Haffner averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Kinyon Hodges is shooting 51.9% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Mark Freeman averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Alex Gross is shooting 55.2% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 68.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.