Eastern Illinois Panthers face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on 3-game losing streak

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (14-16, 10-7 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-21, 5-12 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (14-16, 10-7 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-21, 5-12 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois comes into the matchup against Tennessee Tech after losing three in a row.

The Panthers are 6-8 on their home court. Eastern Illinois allows 72.0 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 10-7 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech ranks second in the OVC shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Panthers. Cameron Haffner is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Tyrone Perry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Sebree is shooting 48.8% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.