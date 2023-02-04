Eastern Illinois hosts Clay and Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (13-11, 5-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-17, 3-8 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tennessee State Tigers (13-11, 5-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-17, 3-8 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -2; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Jr. Clay scored 23 points in Tennessee State’s 80-76 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Panthers are 5-6 on their home court. Eastern Illinois ranks fifth in the OVC with 14.1 assists per game led by Yaakema Rose Jr. averaging 3.5.

The Tigers are 5-6 in conference games. Tennessee State is second in the OVC scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Cameron Haffner is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Clay is averaging 19.1 points and five assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

