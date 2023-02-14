East Tennessee State visits Western Carolina after Jackson’s 27-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-17, 6-8 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (14-13, 7-7 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-17, 6-8 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (14-13, 7-7 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Tre Jackson scored 27 points in Western Carolina’s 93-59 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Catamounts have gone 7-5 in home games. Western Carolina is sixth in the SoCon with 12.4 assists per game led by Vonterius Woolbright averaging 4.5.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-8 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State ranks fifth in the SoCon scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Haynes averaging 12.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 15.7 points for the Catamounts. Woolbright is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Jordan King is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 assists. Haynes is averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

