East Tennessee State visits Samford following Dye’s 24-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-15, 5-6 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (15-9, 9-2 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -9; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Logan Dye scored 24 points in Samford’s 85-77 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 in home games. Samford is third in the SoCon with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 2.0.

The Buccaneers are 5-6 in conference games. East Tennessee State is fourth in the SoCon scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Haynes averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dye is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Marshall is averaging 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Samford.

Jordan King is shooting 37.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Buccaneers. Haynes is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

