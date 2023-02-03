East Tennessee State visits Samford after Dye’s 24-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-15, 5-6 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (15-9, 9-2 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-15, 5-6 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (15-9, 9-2 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Logan Dye scored 24 points in Samford’s 85-77 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 in home games. Samford is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-6 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State has a 6-10 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dye is shooting 51.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bulldogs. Jermaine Marshall is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Jordan King is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Buccaneers. Jalen Haynes is averaging 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 57.8% over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.