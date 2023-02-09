East Tennessee State plays VMI after Haynes’ 23-point game

VMI Keydets (6-20, 1-12 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-17, 5-8 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

VMI Keydets (6-20, 1-12 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-17, 5-8 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays the VMI Keydets after Jalen Haynes scored 23 points in East Tennessee State’s 91-65 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Buccaneers are 4-9 in home games. East Tennessee State is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

The Keydets are 1-12 in SoCon play. VMI averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 14 points and 3.2 assists. Haynes is shooting 59.1% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Taeshaud Jackson is averaging 5.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Keydets. Sean Conway is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Keydets: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

