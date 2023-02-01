East Tennessee State hosts Paveletzke and Wofford

Wofford Terriers (13-10, 5-5 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-15, 4-6 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wofford Terriers (13-10, 5-5 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-15, 4-6 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -2.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Jackson Paveletzke scored 21 points in Wofford’s 85-77 victory over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 3-9 in home games. East Tennessee State has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 5-5 in SoCon play. Wofford ranks ninth in the SoCon with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by B.J. Mack averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen Strothers is averaging four points and 3.1 assists for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Mack is shooting 50.2% and averaging 15.7 points for the Terriers. Carson McCorkle is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

