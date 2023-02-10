East Carolina visits Tulane following Johnson’s 27-point outing

East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 3-8 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (16-7, 9-3 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 3-8 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (16-7, 9-3 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits the Tulane Green Wave after Brandon Johnson scored 27 points in East Carolina’s 77-72 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Green Wave are 10-2 on their home court. Tulane scores 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Pirates are 3-8 in AAC play. East Carolina is ninth in the AAC scoring 27.6 points per game in the paint led by Ezra Ausar averaging 7.4.

The Green Wave and Pirates match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 19.6 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Javon Small is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.