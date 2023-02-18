East Carolina visits Phelps and SMU

East Carolina Pirates (13-12, 4-8 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (9-18, 4-10 AAC) Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

East Carolina Pirates (13-12, 4-8 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (9-18, 4-10 AAC)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the East Carolina Pirates after Zhuric Phelps scored 22 points in SMU’s 80-65 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Mustangs have gone 6-8 in home games. SMU averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pirates are 4-8 against AAC opponents. East Carolina has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Nutall is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 13.4 points. Phelps is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Javon Small is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.