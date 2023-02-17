Dye leads Queens against Kennesaw State after 34-point outing

Queens Royals (16-12, 6-9 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (21-7, 13-2 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens Royals (16-12, 6-9 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (21-7, 13-2 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the Kennesaw State Owls after Kenny Dye scored 34 points in Queens’ 76-69 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Owls are 12-0 on their home court. Kennesaw State ranks fifth in the ASUN with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Demond Robinson averaging 6.4.

The Royals are 6-9 in ASUN play. Queens averages 79.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Dye is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.6 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 78.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

