Duquesne visits Saint Louis following Jimerson’s 24-point game

Duquesne Dukes (18-8, 8-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (17-9, 9-4 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays the Duquesne Dukes after Gibson Jimerson scored 24 points in Saint Louis’ 78-65 win over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Billikens are 12-3 in home games. Saint Louis ranks third in the A-10 shooting 35.3% from deep, led by Jimerson shooting 39.3% from 3-point range.

The Dukes are 8-5 in conference play. Duquesne ranks eighth in the A-10 scoring 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Jimmy Clark III averaging 6.4.

The Billikens and Dukes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimerson is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 13.5 points. Yuri Collins is averaging 10.7 points and 9.3 assists over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Dae Dae Grant is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Dukes. Clark is averaging 13.1 points and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

