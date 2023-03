Duquesne hosts UMass following Luis’ 21-point game

UMass Minutemen (14-14, 5-11 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (19-10, 9-7 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes…

UMass Minutemen (14-14, 5-11 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (19-10, 9-7 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on the Duquesne Dukes after RJ Luis scored 21 points in UMass’ 72-54 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Dukes have gone 15-4 at home. Duquesne is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Minutemen are 5-11 in A-10 play. UMass averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is averaging 15.5 points for the Dukes. Rodney Gunn Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Keon Thompson is averaging 5.9 points for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

