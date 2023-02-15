Duquesne hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) following Reynolds’ 24-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-12, 7-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (17-8, 7-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-12, 7-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (17-8, 7-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays the Duquesne Dukes after Erik Reynolds II scored 24 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 81-69 win against the George Washington Colonials.

The Dukes have gone 14-3 in home games. Duquesne ranks seventh in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Hawks have gone 7-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is eighth in the A-10 with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Cameron Brown averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 15.5 points. Jimmy Clark III is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Lynn Greer III is averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Hawks. Reynolds is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

