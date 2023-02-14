Duquesne hosts Reynolds and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-12, 7-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (17-8, 7-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-12, 7-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (17-8, 7-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the Duquesne Dukes after Erik Reynolds II scored 24 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 81-69 victory against the George Washington Colonials.

The Dukes are 14-3 in home games. Duquesne is second in the A-10 with 15.2 assists per game led by Tevin Brewer averaging 3.6.

The Hawks are 7-6 in conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fourth in the A-10 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ejike Obinna averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is averaging 6.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Reynolds is shooting 42.3% and averaging 18.4 points for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

