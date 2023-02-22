Dunn leads Temple against Cincinnati after 24-point showing

Temple Owls (15-13, 9-6 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (18-10, 9-6 AAC) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati…

Temple Owls (15-13, 9-6 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (18-10, 9-6 AAC)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Damian Dunn scored 24 points in Temple’s 76-53 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Bearcats have gone 13-3 at home. Cincinnati has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Owls are 9-6 against AAC opponents. Temple is fourth in the AAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Hicks averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Khalif Battle is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Owls. Dunn is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

