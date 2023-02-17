Duke visits Mintz and Syracuse

Duke Blue Devils (18-8, 9-6 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (16-10, 9-6 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (18-8, 9-6 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (16-10, 9-6 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays the Duke Blue Devils after Judah Mintz scored 20 points in Syracuse’s 75-72 win over the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Orange have gone 10-5 in home games. Syracuse is eighth in the ACC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 7.3.

The Blue Devils have gone 9-6 against ACC opponents. Duke is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Orange and Blue Devils meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mintz is averaging 15.6 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Kyle Filipowski is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Dariq Whitehead is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

