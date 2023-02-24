Duke and Virginia Tech face off in conference matchup

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-12, 6-11 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (20-8, 11-6 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-12, 6-11 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (20-8, 11-6 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grant Basile and the Virginia Tech Hokies visit Kyle Filipowski and the Duke Blue Devils in ACC action.

The Blue Devils have gone 14-0 in home games. Duke is the ACC leader with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Young averaging 2.7.

The Hokies are 6-11 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipowski is averaging 15 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Justyn Mutts is averaging 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

