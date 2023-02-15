Drexel hosts UNC Wilmington following White’s 23-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-7, 10-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-12, 9-6 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-7, 10-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-12, 9-6 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits the Drexel Dragons after Trazarien White scored 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 71-59 victory against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Dragons are 11-2 in home games. Drexel has a 7-6 record against teams over .500.

The Seahawks are 10-4 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington ranks seventh in the CAA with 30.4 rebounds per game led by White averaging 5.4.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is averaging nine points for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 13.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Jamarii Thomas is averaging seven points for the Seahawks. White is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

