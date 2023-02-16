Drexel hosts UNC Wilmington following White’s 23-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-7, 10-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-12, 9-6 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-7, 10-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-12, 9-6 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -1; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on the Drexel Dragons after Trazarien White scored 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 71-59 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Dragons have gone 11-2 in home games. Drexel averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Seahawks are 10-4 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is sixth in the CAA scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

The Dragons and Seahawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is averaging 13.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Dragons. Luke House is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. White is shooting 48.3% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

