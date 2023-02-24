Draws for the Europa League and Europa Conference League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the round of 16 in the Europa League Round of 16 First Leg March…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the round of 16 in the Europa League

Round of 16

First Leg

March 9

Union Berlin (Germany) vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Fenerbahçe (Turkey)

Juventus (Italy) vs. Freiburg (Germany)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Ferencváros (Hungary)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Arsenal (England)

Manchester United (England) vs. Real Betis (Spain)

Roma (Italy) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Second Leg

March 16

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs. Union Berlin (Germany)

Fenerbahçe (Turkey) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

Freiburg (Germany) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Ferencváros (Hungary) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Arsenal (England) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Real Betis (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England)

Real Sociedad (Spain) vs. Roma (Italy)

Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Draw for the round of 16 in the Europa Conference League

Round of 16

First Leg

March 9

AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) vs. West Ham (England)

Fiorentina (Italy) vs. Sivasspor (Turkey)

Lazio (Italy) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

Lech Poznan (Poland) vs. Djurgarden (Sweden)

Basel (Switzerland) vs. Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)

Sheriff (Moldova) vs. Nice (France)

Anderlecht (Belgium) vs. Villarreal (Spain)

Gent (Belgium) vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey)

Second Leg

March 16

West Ham (England) vs. AEK Larnaca (Cyprus)

Sivasspor (Turkey) vs. Fiorentina (Italy)

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs. Lazio (Italy)

Djurgarden (Sweden) vs. Lech Poznan (Poland)

Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) vs. Basel (Switzerland)

Nice (France) vs. Sheriff (Moldova)

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Anderlecht (Belgium)

Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) vs. Gent (Belgium)

