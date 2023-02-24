Draws for the Europa League and Europa Conference League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the round of 16 in the Europa League
Round of 16
First Leg
March 9
Union Berlin (Germany) vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)
Sevilla (Spain) vs. Fenerbahçe (Turkey)
Juventus (Italy) vs. Freiburg (Germany)
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Ferencváros (Hungary)
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Arsenal (England)
Manchester United (England) vs. Real Betis (Spain)
Roma (Italy) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain)
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands)
Second Leg
March 16
Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs. Union Berlin (Germany)
Fenerbahçe (Turkey) vs. Sevilla (Spain)
Freiburg (Germany) vs. Juventus (Italy)
Ferencváros (Hungary) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
Arsenal (England) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)
Real Betis (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England)
Real Sociedad (Spain) vs. Roma (Italy)
Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)
Draw for the round of 16 in the Europa Conference League
Round of 16
First Leg
March 9
AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) vs. West Ham (England)
Fiorentina (Italy) vs. Sivasspor (Turkey)
Lazio (Italy) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)
Lech Poznan (Poland) vs. Djurgarden (Sweden)
Basel (Switzerland) vs. Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)
Sheriff (Moldova) vs. Nice (France)
Anderlecht (Belgium) vs. Villarreal (Spain)
Gent (Belgium) vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey)
Second Leg
March 16
West Ham (England) vs. AEK Larnaca (Cyprus)
Sivasspor (Turkey) vs. Fiorentina (Italy)
AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs. Lazio (Italy)
Djurgarden (Sweden) vs. Lech Poznan (Poland)
Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) vs. Basel (Switzerland)
Nice (France) vs. Sheriff (Moldova)
Villarreal (Spain) vs. Anderlecht (Belgium)
Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) vs. Gent (Belgium)
