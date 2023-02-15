Drake visits Northern Iowa after Penn’s 21-point game

Drake Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-14, 8-8 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Drake Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-14, 8-8 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Iowa -6; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits the Northern Iowa Panthers after Roman Penn scored 21 points in Drake’s 82-59 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Panthers are 8-6 on their home court. Northern Iowa is 6-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 12-4 against MVC opponents. Drake ranks second in the MVC scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Issa Samake averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 12.7 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Tucker DeVries averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Penn is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

