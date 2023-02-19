Drake takes home win streak into matchup with Belmont

Belmont Bruins (19-9, 12-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (22-6, 13-4 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Belmont Bruins (19-9, 12-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (22-6, 13-4 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs face Belmont.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-1 in home games. Drake leads the MVC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Garrett Sturtz averaging 5.5.

The Bruins are 12-5 against MVC opponents. Belmont scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is averaging 19.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Keishawn Davidson is averaging 6.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Bruins. Ben Sheppard is averaging 19.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

