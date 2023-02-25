Drake aims for 25th victory this season in matchup with Bradley

Drake Bulldogs (24-6, 15-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (22-8, 15-4 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake…

Drake Bulldogs (24-6, 15-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (22-8, 15-4 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake will look for its 25th win of the season when the Bulldogs visit the Bradley Braves.

The Braves are 14-1 in home games. Bradley averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 15-4 in MVC play. Drake ranks second in the MVC shooting 37.2% from downtown. Okay Djamgouz leads the Bulldogs shooting 52.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 9.9 points for the Braves. Rienk Mast is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Tucker DeVries is scoring 19.2 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn is averaging 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 82.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.