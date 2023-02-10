Douglas, Prairie View A&M Panthers to visit Whitley, Southern Jaguars

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-15, 5-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (12-12, 8-3 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-15, 5-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (12-12, 8-3 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brion Whitley and the Southern Jaguars host William Douglas and the Prairie View A&M Panthers in SWAC play Saturday.

The Jaguars are 7-0 on their home court. Southern scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-6 against conference opponents. Prairie View A&M is third in the SWAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Yahuza Rasas averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whitley is averaging 12 points for the Jaguars. Tyrone Lyons is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Jeremiah Gambrell averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 25.5% from beyond the arc. Douglas is shooting 39.3% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.