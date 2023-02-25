Douglas has 23 as Prairie View A&M beats Alcorn State 75-71

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — William Douglas scored 23 points as Prairie View A&M beat Alcorn State 75-71 on Saturday night.…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — William Douglas scored 23 points as Prairie View A&M beat Alcorn State 75-71 on Saturday night.

Douglas had five rebounds for the Panthers (12-17, 8-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Yahuza Rasas scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds. Hegel Augustin also had 16 points.

Jeremiah Kendall led the way for the Braves (15-12, 12-3) with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Byron Joshua added 17 points, four assists and two steals for Alcorn State. Dontrell McQuarter also had 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks. The Braves broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Monday. Prairie View A&M visits Jackson State and Alcorn State hosts Texas Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

