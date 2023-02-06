Doss, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions to visit Evans, Jackson State Tigers

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-13, 6-4 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-17, 5-5 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-13, 6-4 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-17, 5-5 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackson State -4; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Shaun Doss and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions take on Ken Evans and the Jackson State Tigers in SWAC play.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 at home. Jackson State ranks fourth in the SWAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Chase Adams averaging 3.4.

The Golden Lions are 6-4 against SWAC opponents. UAPB has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers and Golden Lions match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coltie Young averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Evans is shooting 31.3% and averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Chris Greene is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 9.7 points. Doss is shooting 38.5% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

