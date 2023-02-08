Dixon and Villanova host DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-13, 4-8 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (9-15, 3-10 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-13, 4-8 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -9.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Eric Dixon scored 20 points in Villanova’s 66-61 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Wildcats have gone 6-3 at home. Villanova scores 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Blue Demons have gone 3-10 against Big East opponents. DePaul allows 75.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Daniels is averaging 16 points for the Wildcats. Dixon is averaging 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Umoja Gibson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Javan Johnson is shooting 41.3% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

