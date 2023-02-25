Dingle’s 27 lead Pennsylvania past Dartmouth 89-79

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle had 27 points in Pennsylvania’s 89-79 victory against Dartmouth on Saturday. Dingle added three steals…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle had 27 points in Pennsylvania’s 89-79 victory against Dartmouth on Saturday.

Dingle added three steals for the Quakers (17-11, 9-4 Ivy League). Max Martz scored 18 points while going 7 of 11 (2 for 4 from distance). Clark Slajchert was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 17 points. It was the eighth straight victory for the Quakers.

Dame Adelekun led the way for the Big Green (9-18, 5-8) with 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Dusan Neskovic added 12 points for Dartmouth. Cam Krystowiak also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Pennsylvania visits Princeton while Dartmouth hosts Harvard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

