Dingle leads Pennsylvania against Harvard after 27-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (13-11, 5-4 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (12-11, 3-6 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Harvard -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays the Harvard Crimson after Jordan Dingle scored 27 points in Pennsylvania’s 92-86 victory against the Cornell Big Red.

The Crimson have gone 5-5 at home. Harvard ranks third in the Ivy League in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Chris Ledlum leads the Crimson with 8.3 boards.

The Quakers are 5-4 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ledlum is averaging 18.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Crimson. Idan Tretout is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for Harvard.

Dingle is averaging 24 points for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.