Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines visit conference foe Wisconsin

Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (14-10, 6-8 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (14-10, 6-8 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -1; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Wisconsin and Michigan square off on Tuesday.

The Badgers are 7-4 on their home court. Wisconsin is 5-4 in one-possession games.

The Wolverines are 8-6 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 10.1.

The Badgers and Wolverines match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 13.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

Dickinson is averaging 17.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.