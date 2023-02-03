Detroit Mercy hosts Purdue Fort Wayne following Davis’ 35-point outing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-9, 7-6 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (9-15, 5-8 Horizon) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-9, 7-6 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (9-15, 5-8 Horizon)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Antoine Davis scored 35 points in Detroit Mercy’s 85-67 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Titans are 6-3 in home games. Detroit Mercy is the Horizon leader with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Gerald Liddell averaging 3.9.

The Mastodons are 7-6 against conference opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Ra Kpedi averaging 8.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 26.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Titans. Liddell is averaging 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Jarred Godfrey is shooting 40.3% and averaging 16.9 points for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.