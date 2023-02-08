Detroit hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Thursday,…

Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup.

Detroit has a 21-19-8 record overall and a 12-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have a 4-8-2 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Calgary has a 10-8-8 record in road games and a 24-17-10 record overall. The Flames have conceded 154 goals while scoring 160 for a +6 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 15 goals and 28 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has scored 19 goals with 24 assists for the Flames. Andrew Mangiapane has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

