DePaul takes on St. John’s (NY), aims to stop 6-game slide

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 9…

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul aims to end its six-game skid when the Blue Demons play St. John’s (NY).

The Blue Demons have gone 7-5 in home games. DePaul has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Storm are 5-10 in Big East play. St. John’s (NY) ranks eighth in the Big East allowing 74.0 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 14.2 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Andre Curbelo is averaging 9.6 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Red Storm. Joel Soriano is averaging 15.5 points and 12.1 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the past 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.