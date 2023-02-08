Denver visits Norman and North Dakota

Denver Pioneers (13-13, 4-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-17, 2-10 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (13-13, 4-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-17, 2-10 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Denver Pioneers after Matt Norman scored 21 points in North Dakota’s 86-72 win over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 5-7 at home. North Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit with 11.8 assists per game led by Jalun Trent averaging 2.6.

The Pioneers are 4-9 in conference games. Denver averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 11 points. B.J. Omot is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

Tommy Bruner is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 16.8 points and four assists. Touko Tainamo is shooting 55.8% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

